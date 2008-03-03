Tabelas Periódicas

As 55 Melhores Tabelas Periódicas Online

Desde o início, o Ponto Triplo tem uma secção dedicada às Tabelas Periódicas onde se procura destacar as melhores tabelas periódicas existentes na Internet. A ideia de elaborar este ranking surgiu ainda antes do hiato que este blog sofreu. A ideia era fazer um top 10 ou top 20. Para isso comecei a recolher os endereços das que me pareciam ser as mais relevantes, o que resultou numa lista enorme. Alguns dos endereços entretanto deixaram de estar activos pelo que tive que reformular e completar essa lista. No fim, fiquei com uma lista que tinha não 10, nem 20 mas sim as melhores 55 tabelas periódicas online!
Uma selecção pressupõe sempre uma escolha pessoal, embora tivesse seguido critérios baseados sobretudo no conteúdo, na apresentação, na originalidade e na utilidade. Muitas das tabelas periódicas seleccionadas oferecem versões em várias línguas. No entanto, a lista apresentada refere-se a tabelas periódicas em Inglês e em Português. Este foi também um critério e por isso deixei de fora algumas tabelas em Espanhol, Alemão, Chinês e Japonês, por exemplo.
Esta não é uma escolha final. Este post vai ficar permanentemente aberto e espero ir afinando este ranking não só com outras tabelas periódicas que for descobrindo mas também com as vossas contribuições. Se usam ou conhecem tabelas periódicas que merecem estar nesta lista enviem essas sugestões usando os comentários. Obrigado.
Vamos então ao ranking:

As Melhores

  1. WebElements Periodic Table
  2. Visual Elements Periodic Table
  3. Merck Periodic Table of the Elements
  4. Periodic Table Live!
  5. EnvironmentalChemistry Periodic Table of Elements
  6. The Wooden Periodic Table Table
  7. It’s Elemental – The Periodic Table of Elements
  8. Animated Periodic Table
  9. Interactive Periodic Table
  10. NIST Elemental Data Index
  11. Elementymology & Elements Multidict
  12. Radiochemistry Society Periodic Table of the Elements
  13. Wikipedia Periodic Table
  14. Chemical Elements Interactive Periodic Table of the Elements
  15. Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Periodic Table
  16. Genesis Education: Modeling the Periodic Table Interactive Simulation
  17. Eni Generalic Periodic Table of the Elements
  18. Mokeur’s Periodic Table
  19. APSIDIUM Extended Periodic Table
  20. Integral Scientist Modern Standard Periodic Table
  21. Chemi Cool Periodic Table
  22. Visual Entities Periodic Table Applet
  23. ACS Periodic Table
  24. Kostas Tsigaridis Periodic Table of Elements
  25. CRC Periodic Table Online
  26. Michael Dayah’s Periodic Table of Elements
  27. Corrosion Source Periodic Table of Elements
  28. Jalenack’s AJAX Periodic Table of the Elements
  29. David’s Whizzy Periodic Table
  30. IUPAC Periodic Table
  31. WebQC Periodic Table of Chemical Elements
  32. Rembar Periodic Table of the Elements

Sectoriais

  1. Periodic Table of Elements in the Ocean
  2. Periodic Table of the Elements with Biological Roles
  3. Minerals Composition Periodic Table
  4. Periodic Table of the Isotopes
  5. Nuclear Periodic Table
  6. Cosmochemical Periodic Table of the Elements in the Solar System
  7. Enhanced NMR Periodic Table
  8. Elemental Spectra
  9. X-Ray Periodic Table
  10. Periodic Table of the Fermi Surfaces of Elemental Solids

Em Português

  1. SoftCiências: Tabela Periódica v2.5
  2. Wikipedia: Tabela Periódica
  3. Merck – Tabela Periódica Interactiva
  4. Enciclopedia Universal de Física e Química: Tabela Periódica

Divertidas

  1. Periodic Table of ComicBooks
  2. Poetic Table of Elements
  3. Sci Fiction: Periodic Table
  4. Dartmouth College Periodic Puzzle
  5. “The Elements” song by Tom Lehrer

Peculiares

  1. Idiotic Table of the Elements – Uncyclopedia
  2. Table of Condiments That Periodically Go Bad
  3. Periodic Table of the Operators
  4. The SU Periodic Table – A Collaborative Photo Project

Leitura Complementar

  1. Dmitriy Mendeleev Online
  2. C&EN It’s Elemental: The Periodic Table
  3. Periodic Table Data Mapping
  4. Origin of the Elements and Formation of the Solar System
  5. Printable Periodic Tables
  6. The Most Beautiful Periodic Table Displays in the World
