Desde o início, o Ponto Triplo tem uma secção dedicada às Tabelas Periódicas onde se procura destacar as melhores tabelas periódicas existentes na Internet. A ideia de elaborar este ranking surgiu ainda antes do hiato que este blog sofreu. A ideia era fazer um top 10 ou top 20. Para isso comecei a recolher os endereços das que me pareciam ser as mais relevantes, o que resultou numa lista enorme. Alguns dos endereços entretanto deixaram de estar activos pelo que tive que reformular e completar essa lista. No fim, fiquei com uma lista que tinha não 10, nem 20 mas sim as melhores 55 tabelas periódicas online!

Uma selecção pressupõe sempre uma escolha pessoal, embora tivesse seguido critérios baseados sobretudo no conteúdo, na apresentação, na originalidade e na utilidade. Muitas das tabelas periódicas seleccionadas oferecem versões em várias línguas. No entanto, a lista apresentada refere-se a tabelas periódicas em Inglês e em Português. Este foi também um critério e por isso deixei de fora algumas tabelas em Espanhol, Alemão, Chinês e Japonês, por exemplo.

Esta não é uma escolha final. Este post vai ficar permanentemente aberto e espero ir afinando este ranking não só com outras tabelas periódicas que for descobrindo mas também com as vossas contribuições. Se usam ou conhecem tabelas periódicas que merecem estar nesta lista enviem essas sugestões usando os comentários. Obrigado.

Vamos então ao ranking:

As Melhores

Sectoriais

Em Português

SoftCiências: Tabela Periódica v2.5 Wikipedia: Tabela Periódica Merck – Tabela Periódica Interactiva Enciclopedia Universal de Física e Química: Tabela Periódica

Divertidas

Peculiares