A Wired seleccionou os 10 melhores filmes com experiências de Química mais ou menos espectaculares. Os filmes podem ser vistos aqui: Top 10 Amazing Chemistry Videos.
As 55 Melhores Tabelas Periódicas Online
Desde o início, o Ponto Triplo tem uma secção dedicada às Tabelas Periódicas onde se procura destacar as melhores tabelas periódicas existentes na Internet. A ideia de elaborar este ranking surgiu ainda antes do hiato que este blog sofreu. A ideia era fazer um top 10 ou top 20. Para isso comecei a recolher os endereços das que me pareciam ser as mais relevantes, o que resultou numa lista enorme. Alguns dos endereços entretanto deixaram de estar activos pelo que tive que reformular e completar essa lista. No fim, fiquei com uma lista que tinha não 10, nem 20 mas sim as melhores 55 tabelas periódicas online!
Uma selecção pressupõe sempre uma escolha pessoal, embora tivesse seguido critérios baseados sobretudo no conteúdo, na apresentação, na originalidade e na utilidade. Muitas das tabelas periódicas seleccionadas oferecem versões em várias línguas. No entanto, a lista apresentada refere-se a tabelas periódicas em Inglês e em Português. Este foi também um critério e por isso deixei de fora algumas tabelas em Espanhol, Alemão, Chinês e Japonês, por exemplo.
Esta não é uma escolha final. Este post vai ficar permanentemente aberto e espero ir afinando este ranking não só com outras tabelas periódicas que for descobrindo mas também com as vossas contribuições. Se usam ou conhecem tabelas periódicas que merecem estar nesta lista enviem essas sugestões usando os comentários. Obrigado.
Vamos então ao ranking:
As Melhores
- WebElements Periodic Table
- Visual Elements Periodic Table
- Merck Periodic Table of the Elements
- Periodic Table Live!
- EnvironmentalChemistry Periodic Table of Elements
- The Wooden Periodic Table Table
- It’s Elemental – The Periodic Table of Elements
- Animated Periodic Table
- Interactive Periodic Table
- NIST Elemental Data Index
- Elementymology & Elements Multidict
- Radiochemistry Society Periodic Table of the Elements
- Wikipedia Periodic Table
- Chemical Elements Interactive Periodic Table of the Elements
- Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Periodic Table
- Genesis Education: Modeling the Periodic Table Interactive Simulation
- Eni Generalic Periodic Table of the Elements
- Mokeur’s Periodic Table
APSIDIUM Extended Periodic Table
- Integral Scientist Modern Standard Periodic Table
- Chemi Cool Periodic Table
- Visual Entities Periodic Table Applet
- ACS Periodic Table
- Kostas Tsigaridis Periodic Table of Elements
- CRC Periodic Table Online
- Michael Dayah’s Periodic Table of Elements
- Corrosion Source Periodic Table of Elements
- Jalenack’s AJAX Periodic Table of the Elements
- David’s Whizzy Periodic Table
- IUPAC Periodic Table
- WebQC Periodic Table of Chemical Elements
- Rembar Periodic Table of the Elements
Sectoriais
- Periodic Table of Elements in the Ocean
- Periodic Table of the Elements with Biological Roles
- Minerals Composition Periodic Table
- Periodic Table of the Isotopes
- Nuclear Periodic Table
- Cosmochemical Periodic Table of the Elements in the Solar System
- Enhanced NMR Periodic Table
- Elemental Spectra
- X-Ray Periodic Table
- Periodic Table of the Fermi Surfaces of Elemental Solids
Em Português
- SoftCiências: Tabela Periódica v2.5
- Wikipedia: Tabela Periódica
Merck – Tabela Periódica Interactiva Enciclopedia Universal de Física e Química: Tabela Periódica
Divertidas
- Periodic Table of ComicBooks
- Poetic Table of Elements
- Sci Fiction: Periodic Table
- Dartmouth College Periodic Puzzle
- “The Elements” song by Tom Lehrer
Peculiares
- Idiotic Table of the Elements – Uncyclopedia
- Table of Condiments That Periodically Go Bad
- Periodic Table of the Operators
- The SU Periodic Table – A Collaborative Photo Project
Leitura Complementar
